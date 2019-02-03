Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Consistently excellent
Crosby scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Toronto.
Sid is as consistent as they come. He has been held off the scoresheet just four times in his last 21 games and has 61 points in 49 games. Crosby is tied with David Pastrnak, Sean Monahan and Leon Draisaitl for 11th in NHL scoring. He may be 31, but he's as good as ever.
