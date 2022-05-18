Crosby registered his 17th point-per-game season with 84 points in 69 regular-season contests.

Crosby also reached the 30-goal threshold for just the second time in the last five years while matching his career-best in game-winning goals with nine. Despite Crosby's high-level productivity, the Penguins once again found themselves bounced from the playoffs in the first round. While Crosby will definitely be back next year and offering elite-level fantasy value, he could see long-time running mates Evgeni Malkin or Kris Letang sporting different sweaters.