Crosby recorded a power-play goal and two even-strength assists in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Oilers. He also notched

The veteran playmaker notched two-assist performances for the second game in a row, and he continues to play at a high level in recent weeks. He's up to 22 points (four goals, 18 assists) over his last 17 appearances since the beginning of December.

