Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Continues postseason excellence
Crosby had two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 3-1 Game 4 win over the Capitals.
Crosby managed to make a major impact despite not registering a shot on goal, helping his team tie the series 2-2. He has 19 points in 10 games this postseason.
