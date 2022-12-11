Crosby scored twice and added an assist Saturday in a 3-1 win over Buffalo.

His first came at 6:51 of the first and it stood as the winner. Crosby took a bank-pass from Jake Guentzel behind the net and backhanded it at the left post past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. His second came late in the game off the rush. Crosby leads the Penguins with 17 goals in 28 games, including 11 in his past 13. The points push Sid into the middle of the league's top-10 (38 points) and his 17 snipes push him, at least temporarily, into a tie with Kirill Kaprizov for seventh overall. At 35, Crosby is turning back time.