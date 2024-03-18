Crosby scored a goal and dished an assist in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Crosby ended an 11-game goal drought in the first period for his 33rd of the season. He added a helper, three shots and a plus-1 rating in 19:09 of ice time. Although he had not scored in a while, he is now riding a three-game point streak with one goal and three assists over that span. At 36 years old, the Penguins captain is defying expectations and proving he's still an elite fantasy option. With Pittsburgh now only five points out of a playoff spot, look for his team to continue his elite-level ice time.