Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Dazzles in return

Crosby register a goal and two assists in his first game back from injury versus Dallas on Wednesday.

Having Crosby back in the lineup allowed the Pens to shake off a four-game losing streak. After the game, coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "Our team gets a foot faller when he's in our lineup because of the inspiration that he is for our group," Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports. Pittsburgh will need all the inspiration it can get if it is going to climb its way out of the Metropolitan Division cellar.