Crosby was absent from practice Monday due to illness. Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "We thought it was best to keep them away from the rink. We'll see how they feel in the morning," per Pens Inside Scoop.

Crosby wasn't the only member of the Penguins absent Monday, as both Evgeni Malkin and Casey DeSmith were dealing with illnesses. If Crosby can't go against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Sullivan will likely have to get creative with his line combinations including possibly elevating both Jeff Carter and Teddy Blueger to top-six roles.