Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Dealing with sports hernia injury

Crosby could be headed for surgery after re-aggravating a sports hernia injury suffered during training camp, Rob Rossi of The Athletic reports.

According to the report, Crosby opted not to undergo surgery at the start of the season due to injuries to Evgeni Malkin and others, If the all-star center does decide to now go the surgery route, it would come with an expected 4-6 week recovery time. At this point, fantasy owners should considered the Nova Scotia native doubtful at best for Friday and Saturday's clashes with the Devils and Maples Leafs, respectively.