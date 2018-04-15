Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Decimates Flyers again

Crosby scored a goal and added three assists in a 5-1 win over the Flyers in Game 3 on Sunday.

In Pittsburgh's two wins Crosby has seven points, so clearly he's been the bellwether for the Penguins. Two of his helpers came on the power play, and you may want to get used to that in this series. The Flyers had the 29th-ranked penalty kill this year.

