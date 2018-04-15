Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Decimates Flyers again
Crosby scored a goal and added three assists in a 5-1 win over the Flyers in Game 3 on Sunday.
In Pittsburgh's two wins Crosby has seven points, so clearly he's been the bellwether for the Penguins. Two of his helpers came on the power play, and you may want to get used to that in this series. The Flyers had the 29th-ranked penalty kill this year.
More News
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Nets natural hat trick•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Records second straight 89-point season•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Pays homage to Opening Day with swinging OT winner•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Tallies two points•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Scores 25th goal•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Two points in Wednesday's win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...