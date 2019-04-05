Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Defrosts cold streak with hot night

Crosby had a goal and two assists in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

He's tied with Johnny Gaudreau for sixth in NHL scoring with 98 points. It was a big game for Crosby, who had been struggling with just three assists in his previous nine games. He could still hit 100 points with a solid performance Saturday. It would be Crosby's sixth 100-point season if he does.

