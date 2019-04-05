Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Defrosts cold streak with hot night
Crosby had a goal and two assists in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.
He's tied with Johnny Gaudreau for sixth in NHL scoring with 98 points. It was a big game for Crosby, who had been struggling with just three assists in his previous nine games. He could still hit 100 points with a solid performance Saturday. It would be Crosby's sixth 100-point season if he does.
More News
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Snags assist•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Power-play dynamo•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Late-season surge continues•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Has 14 points in last six games•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Reaches 1,200 points•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Big first period fuels win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...