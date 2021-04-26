Crosby recorded a primary assist Sunday in a 1-0 win over the Bruins.

There wasn't much action in the contest until the third period, when Crosby set up a neat one-timer to Jake Guentzel. The future Hall of Famer stretched his point streak to four games with the late apple, and he's still gleaming from Saturday's win over the Devils in which Crosby scored and set a franchise record with his 13th campaign of 20 or more goals.