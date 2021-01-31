Crosby scored the winning goal and had two PIM in a 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers on Saturday. He also had two shots and won 11 of 15 faceoffs (73.3 percent).

Crosby sealed the win when he beat Alexandar Georgiev with a long snap shot from the high slot midway through the extra frame. It was the second overtime winner of the season for Crosby, who has five goals and four assists in eight games. The 33-year-old hadn't lit the lamp in his previous four games, reaching the scoresheet in just one of them. Crosby and the Penguins will have a day off before Monday's rematch with the Rangers.