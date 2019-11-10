Play

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Departs after blocked shot

Crosby suffered an undisclosed injury Saturday against the Blackhawks and was forced to leave the game, Seth Rorabaugh of The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

The exact specifics of Crosby's injury are not yet known, but Pittsburgh's captain blocked a shot in the third period that left him hobbling as he made his way down the tunnel. Crosby played 15:19 before having to leave and was without a point.

