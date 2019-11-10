Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Departs after blocked shot
Crosby suffered an undisclosed injury Saturday against the Blackhawks and was forced to leave the game, Seth Rorabaugh of The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
The exact specifics of Crosby's injury are not yet known, but Pittsburgh's captain blocked a shot in the third period that left him hobbling as he made his way down the tunnel. Crosby played 15:19 before having to leave and was without a point.
More News
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Records three points•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Will suit up after injury scare•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Back on ice•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Not on bench to start third period•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Makes highlight-reel pass•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Can't carry load•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.