Crosby scored an empty-net goal on four shots in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Ducks.
Crosby backhanded the puck into the empty cage to double the Penguins' lead with 20 seconds left in the game. He extended his point streak to six games (three goals, four assists) with the late tally. For the season, the 36-year-old has six goals, 12 points, 44 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-3 rating through 11 appearances.
