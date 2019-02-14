Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Dishes out helper in win
Crosby recorded his 42nd assist of the season in a 3-1 win over Edmonton on Wednesday.
Sid the Kid found the scoresheet for a third straight game Wednesday, notching the secondary assist on Teddy Blueger's third goal of the year at 6:10 of the second period. It would hold up as the game-winner, with the Penguins adding an empty netter late in the final period. Crosby is now up to 66 points and looking to reach 90 for the first time since 2013-14, the year he went off for 104 points.
