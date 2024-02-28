Crosby notched two assists, including one on the power play, and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Crosby logged his third multi-point effort in his last six games. He set up Rickard Rakell for both goals. Their connection will be key to the Penguins keeping the lights on for their dim playoff chances in the absences of Jake Guentzel (upper body) and Bryan Rust (upper body). Crosby is up to 62 points, 201 shots on net, 70 hits and a plus-17 rating through 56 appearances.