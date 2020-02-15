Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Dishes three helpers in win

Crosby picked up three assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

All three goals Crosby helped set up came in the second period, with two being fired home by his new linemate Jason Zucker. Crosby has five goals and 17 points in 11 games since returning to action from core muscle surgery in mid-January, and as long as he can stay healthy, he seems headed for a big finish to the campaign.