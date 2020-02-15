Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Dishes three helpers in win
Crosby picked up three assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.
All three goals Crosby helped set up came in the second period, with two being fired home by his new linemate Jason Zucker. Crosby has five goals and 17 points in 11 games since returning to action from core muscle surgery in mid-January, and as long as he can stay healthy, he seems headed for a big finish to the campaign.
More News
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Snags power-play assist•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Fires home OT winner Friday•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Helps spark rally with two assists•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Like he never missed time•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Posts four points in return•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Ready to rock•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.