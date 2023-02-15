Crosby logged three assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Crosby saw his nine-game point streak end Saturday in Los Angeles, but he made up for it with this performance. He was involved in all of the Penguins' goals Tuesday, setting up both of Jake Guentzel's tallies and adding a secondary helper on Rickard Rakell's goal. Crosby crossed the 40-assist mark for second straight year -- the only times he's missed it in his career are in four of the six years he played fewer than 60 games. The 35-year-old is up to 24 tallies, 65 points, 149 shots on net, 53 hits, 46 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 53 outings this season.