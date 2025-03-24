Crosby dished two assists and blocked two shot attempts in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Crosby registered assists on both of linemate Bryan Rust's tallies in the opening period. The first of Crsoby's two helpers was on a power play to tie the game at one apiece. With Sunday's apples, the 37-year-old superstar extended his point streak to seven games where he has 12 points in that stretch. Overall, Crosby is up to 53 assists and 78 points this season which ranks 11th in the NHL. He has elite fantasy value for the postseason and is just two points shy of reaching the 80-point mark for the 14th time in his 20-year career.