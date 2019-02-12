Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Dominant in win over Flyers
Crosby scored a goal and two assists in Monday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.
He also added three shots, a blocked shot and a plus-3 rating. Crosby now has 24 goals and 65 points through 53 games, putting him within striking distance of his first 100-point campaign since 2013-14.
