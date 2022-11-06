Crosby scored a goal and was credited with a milestone assist during a 3-2 loss to the Kraken on Saturday.
Sitting on 899 career assists for six-straight games, Crosby did not want to go seven outings without a helper for the first time. No worries. The 35-year-old center drew an assist on Jake Guentzel's third-period tally. Crosby opened the scoring with his sixth goal at 5:24 of the second period Saturday. The future Hall of Famer has 425 career multi-point games, most among active skaters.
More News
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Nets first-minute marker•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Nets fourth marker•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Big three-point effort carries win•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Snags another assist•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Another massive game•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Ignites Penguins' offense•