Crosby recorded an assist against Anaheim on Monday but couldn't score despite 11 shots.

Last season, Crosby never topped the nine-shot mark but was doing whatever he could to try to secure a victory over the Ducks. While the team is slumping and struggling to secure wins, Crobsy continues to produce and is riding a four-game point streak. In fact, Crosby has registered a point in all but one of Pittsburgh's nine games this season.