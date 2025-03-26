Now Playing

Crosby had an assist Tuesday in a 6-1 loss to the Lightning.

It pushed his point streak to eight games and 13 points (seven goals, six assists). Crosby, who has 79 points (25 goals, 54 helpers), is one point from recording his 20th point-per-game season and passing Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history.

