Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Ends brief scoring drought
Crosby picked up two assists in Friday's 5-3 win over the Bruins.
After failing to land on the scoresheet in three straight games, Crosby got back to business, recording his fifth multi-point effort in his last 12 contests. The 31-year-old hasn't had a 100-point season since 2013-14, but with 34 points (15 goals and 19 assists) in 28 games, he's not too far off that pace.
