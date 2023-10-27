Crosby scored a goal on four shots in a 4-0 win over Colorado on Thursday.

Crosby brought his four-game goalless streak to a close with Thursday's tally. The world-class center's slump certainly wasn't from a lack of trying, as he has recorded at least three shots on goal in each of the first seven matches of the season. Even with the goal drought, Crosby has earned a point in all but one of those seven outings.