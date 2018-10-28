Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Ends road trip with two goals
Crosby scored twice in a 5-0 victory against the Canucks on Saturday.
The 31-year-old entered the Penguins' four-game Canadian road trip with no goals, and he'll head back to Pittsburgh on Sunday with five. In the last three games, Crosby has seven points, including those five goals. All the sudden, he's among the scoring leaders with 12 points in nine games.
