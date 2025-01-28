Crosby scored a goal, took two shots and recorded two hits in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Sharks.

Crosby has found the back of the net in three of his last four games, and the 37-year-old continues to produce at a high level as the center of the Penguins' first line. Crosby has cracked the scoresheet in four of his last five appearances and is up to 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 13 games this month.