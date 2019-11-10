Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Evaluated for lower-body injury
Crosby is being evaluated for a lower-body injury according to head coach Mike Sullivan.
Crosby blocked a shot in the third period of Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks and was unable to return to the contest. Sullivan indicated there would be an update on Crosby's condition when more information becomes available Monday. For now, fantasy owners and Penguins fans will hope that this is just a minor issue for the 32-year-old.
