Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Exits exhibition contest
Crosby (undisclosed) wasn't present on the bench during the second period of Saturday's preseason game versus the Sabres.
It's not clear what's bothering Crosby, but it's not surprising that they'd shut him down for the game with just a minor condition. Expect an update on his status following this contest.
More News
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Finalist for Hart Trophy•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Sitting out Worlds•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Sixth player to score 100 this year•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Defrosts cold streak with hot night•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Snags assist•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Power-play dynamo•
-
2019 Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.