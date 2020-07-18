Crosby (undisclosed) exited Saturday's intrasquad scrimmage early.
Crosby didn't appear to suffer an injury during the scrimmage, so his departure was likely precautionary, but per the NHL's new injury update policy, coach Mike Sullivan was unable to provide an update on the Penguins' captain's status following Saturday's on-ice session. Another update on the 32-year-old pivot's status should surface once he's able to resume practicing.
