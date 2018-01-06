Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Explodes for four-point night
Crosby scored a goal and recorded three assists -- one on the power play -- during Friday's 4-0 win over the Islanders.
No. 87 went 12 games dating back to Dec. 9 without a multi-point showing, so this was a welcomed offensive outburst. Crosby's 15 goals and 25 assists through 43 games are currently slightly below his standard, but he's a hot stretch away from returning to a point-per-game pace, and this could turn out to be the starting point of a scoring surge.
