Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Explodes for four-point night

Crosby scored a goal and recorded three assists -- one on the power play -- during Friday's 4-0 win over the Islanders.

No. 87 went 12 games dating back to Dec. 9 without a multi-point showing, so this was a welcomed offensive outburst. Crosby's 15 goals and 25 assists through 43 games are currently slightly below his standard, but he's a hot stretch away from returning to a point-per-game pace, and this could turn out to be the starting point of a scoring surge.