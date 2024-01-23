Crosby scored a goal on a team-high six shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Crosby tied the game 2-2 late in the second period, directing a sharp-angle shot past Connor Ingram off an Erik Karlsson feed. The 36-year-old Crosby now has points in five straight games, totaling five goals and seven points in that span. Overall, he's up to 27 goals with 21 assists through 44 games in his 19th NHL season.