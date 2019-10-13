Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Extends point streak to five games
Crosby generated a goal, a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Wild.
Crosby's offense came on the first two goals of the game, as he helped on a Patric Hornqvist tally in the first period and then scored one of his own in the second. The two-point performances gives the star center eight points in five games to start the season. Three of his points have come on the man advantage, but this is typical production by Crosby's lofty standards.
More News
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Point streak at four games•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Scores, but Pens lose•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Snags two helpers Saturday•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Garners power-play assist•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Will play Opening Night•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Questionable for Opening Night•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.