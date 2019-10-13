Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Extends point streak to five games

Crosby generated a goal, a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Wild.

Crosby's offense came on the first two goals of the game, as he helped on a Patric Hornqvist tally in the first period and then scored one of his own in the second. The two-point performances gives the star center eight points in five games to start the season. Three of his points have come on the man advantage, but this is typical production by Crosby's lofty standards.