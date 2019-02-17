Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Extends point streak to four games
Crosby scored a goal and two assists, all on the power play, in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Flames.
He and Evgeni Malkin provided most of Pittsburgh's offense on the afternoon, and the performance gives Crosby two goals and eight points over the course of a four-game point streak. The future Hall of Famer now has 25 goals and 69 points through 55 games as he hunts for his first 100-point campaign since 2013-14.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...