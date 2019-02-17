Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Extends point streak to four games

Crosby scored a goal and two assists, all on the power play, in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Flames.

He and Evgeni Malkin provided most of Pittsburgh's offense on the afternoon, and the performance gives Crosby two goals and eight points over the course of a four-game point streak. The future Hall of Famer now has 25 goals and 69 points through 55 games as he hunts for his first 100-point campaign since 2013-14.