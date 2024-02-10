Crosby scored a power-play goal in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

His tally early in the third period tied the game at 2-2, but the Penguins' offense went cold the rest of the way. Crosby has gotten onto the scoresheet in nine straight games, racking up six goals and 11 points over that stretch, and the 36-year-old superstar sits two goals short of his 12th career 30-goal campaign.