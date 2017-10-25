Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Fails to register point against Edmonton

Crosby was held off the scoresheet versus the Oilers on Tuesday, despite logging 21:59 of ice time.

Between the 4:11 of power-play action and the extra session, Crosby spent a lot of time on the ice Tuesday. While the center managed to fire off five shots on goal, he was stymied by Edmonton netminder Cam Talbot. The Nova Scotia native has failed to register a point in two straight games, with his next opportunity to put one in the back of the net coming Thursday against the Jets.