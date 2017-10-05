Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Finds twine on man advantage

Crosby rang up a power-play goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 Opening Night overtime loss the Blues, also adding four PIM and two blocked shots over 23:39 of ice time.

The reigning two-time Conn Smythe trophy winner's minus-1 rating was a bit of a letdown for select fantasy owners. Regardless, one of the most exciting narratives will be finding out whether Crosby or Edmonton's Connor McDavid reigns supreme in fantasy hockey at season's end. McDavid potted a hat trick against the Flames in his season debut Wednesday, giving him the early advantage.