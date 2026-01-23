Crosby scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

Crosby finished a stretch of three goals in 37 seconds during the early stages of the first period. The 38-year-old has three goals and five helpers during his active five-game point streak. Crosby is having a superb season for a player of any age, racking up 27 goals, 57 points, 118 shots on net, 34 PIM, 42 hits, 22 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 50 appearances. His shot volume is down a bit at 2.36 per game this season compared to 3.09 shots per game across the previous four campaigns combined, but he's made up for it by shooting 22.9 percent in 2025-26. That's a red flag for the long run, but Crosby's talent is likely enough to keep him productive for the remainder of this year.