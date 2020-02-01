Play

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Fires home OT winner Friday

Crosby scored the game-winning goal and added two power-play assists in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.

The 32-year-old seemed refreshed after the All-Star break. Crosby has been flying since returning to the lineup from a groin injury in mid-January, racking up four goals and 11 points in his last six games.

More News
Our Latest Stories