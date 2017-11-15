Penguins' Sidney Crosby: First multi-point effort in a month
Crosby chipped in a power-play goal and assisted on Conor Sheary's overtime winner in Tuesday's 5-4 triumph over Buffalo.
Crosby's team got plenty of love from the refs as usual, but failed to convert on any of its first four power-play opportunities until the captain finally broke through on the fifth late in the second period. His assist on Sheary's winner 16 seconds into overtime gave Crosby his first multi-point performance since Oct. 14. Crosby also managed an even rating for the second consecutive contest, which is a noteworthy accomplishment for a player that's buried himself in a minus-14 hole 20 games into the season.
