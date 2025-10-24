Crosby scored twice and added an assist Thursday in a 5-3 victory over the Panthers.

It ran Crosby's goal streak for four games, and he has nine points (five goals, four assists) on his current five-game point streak. It's also his 497th multipoint game, which ties Mario Lemieux for the sixth-most in NHL history. And Crosby is two points from being just the ninth player in NHL history to reach 1,700 points. Insert Energizer Bunny image here -- the Kid remains one of the best in the league at age 38.