Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Four-point night against Leafs
Crosby scored a power-play goal and added three assists, two of them also with the man advantage, in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
That's now three straight multi-point efforts for Crosby to extend his scoring streak to five games. The 32-year-old is on another massive tear, piling up seven goals and 23 points in the last 13 contests, and despite his inability to stay healthy this season he's up to 40 points (12 goals, 28 helpers) in only 30 games.
More News
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Two points against Wings•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Dishes three helpers in win•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Snags power-play assist•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Fires home OT winner Friday•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Helps spark rally with two assists•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Like he never missed time•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.