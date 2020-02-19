Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Four-point night against Leafs

Crosby scored a power-play goal and added three assists, two of them also with the man advantage, in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

That's now three straight multi-point efforts for Crosby to extend his scoring streak to five games. The 32-year-old is on another massive tear, piling up seven goals and 23 points in the last 13 contests, and despite his inability to stay healthy this season he's up to 40 points (12 goals, 28 helpers) in only 30 games.