Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Four points from franchise mark
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crosby had an assist Thursday in a 4-2 loss to Montreal.
Crosby is now just four points behind Mario Lemieux (1,723) for the Penguins point record. Sid has 1,719 NHL points (643, 1,719 assists).
