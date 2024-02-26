Crosby scored a goal and added three assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Flyers.

The future Hall of Famer got the Penguins on the board midway through the first period before having a hand in two Bryan Rust (upper body) tallies and a third-period marker by Rickard Rakell. Crosby is doing what he can to drag his team into the postseason, and since the calendar flipped to 2024, the 36-year-old has recorded 12 goals and 24 points in 20 games.