Crosby (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Team Canada on Sunday in the gold-medal game of the 2026 Winter Olympics versus the United States, according to Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site.

Crosby skated at a closed practice Saturday. He was injured in quarterfinal action against Czechia on Wednesday and sat out Friday's semifinal matchup against Finland. Crosby has 27 goals and 59 points in 56 games with Pittsburgh this season.