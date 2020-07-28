Crosby will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's exhibition matchup with Philadelphia, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Crosby was dealing with an undisclosed issue that kept him out of the club's previous two scrimmages. While Tuesday's clash won't mean anything in terms of postseason outcome, coach Mike Sullivan is no doubt eager to see how Crosby gels with Jake Guentzel and Conor Sheary as the 'Sid and the Kids' line reunites for the first time since the Stanley Cup-winning 2016-17 campaign.