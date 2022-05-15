Crosby (upper body) is a game-time decision for Game 7 against the Rangers on Sunday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Crosby participated in Saturday's optional practice in a regular, non-contact jersey, but he and most of the Penguins regulars skipped Sunday's (also optional) morning skate. With head coach Mike Sullivan not tipping his hand about any lineup decisions for Game 7, we won't know about No. 87's status until pregame warmups around 6:30 p.m. EDT. Tristan Jarry (foot) and Rickard Rakell (upper body) are also game-time decisions.