Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Garners helper

Crosby picked up a secondary assist against the Blue Jackets on Wednesday.

Crosby's helper came with the man advantage, his 18th power-play point of the season. More than half of the center's points have been recorded with an opponent in the Sin Bin, which is symptomatic of the team's 5-on-5 struggles this year. For fantasy owners, however, as long as Sid the Kid is scoring, it's better that he keeps racking up stats with the extra attacker.