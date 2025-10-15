Crosby notched two assists, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.

Crosby helped out on goals by Rickard Rakell and Anthony Mantha. This was Crosby's second multi-point effort through four games this season. He has a goal, three helpers, seven shots on net, five hits, three blocked shots and a minus-2 rating. The 38-year-old is still highly productive in a top-line role and on the first power-play unit, so he can continue to be rolled out in all fantasy formats.